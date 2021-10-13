Search

13/10/2021

Star Trek icon becomes oldest person to go to space at 90 years old

Star Trek icon becomes oldest person to go to space at 90 years old

Star Trek icon becomes oldest person to go to space at 90 years old

Star Trek icon William Shatner has become the oldest person to go to space at 90 years old. 

He and three crewmates blasted off from Texas in the United States on the Blue Origin craft this afternoon. 

The Canadian actor is best known for playing Captain James Kirk in the Original Star Trek television series. He was asked to take part in the mission by Amazon founder and owner of Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos. 

The craft travelled just beyond Earth's atmosphere before landing back in the Texan desert by parachute. 

Mr Shatner appeared to be emotional when he landed back on earth and called the experience "unbelievable". 

