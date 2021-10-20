Search

20/10/2021

'Sharing the joy of fashion for the love of mental health' - Sharejoy: a sustainable clothing project in aid of Mental Health awareness

ShareJoy is a volunteer-led project created following the loss of Arwen Sullivan

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

ShareJoy is a volunteer-led project that was created to help support young people during the Coronavirus pandemic following the loss of Irish woman Arwen Sullivan to suicide in 2020.

The background of Sharejoy was based on Arwen's love for fashion.

Described as a young woman who 'understood the importance of sustainability. She continually refreshed her wardrobe through sites like Depop and vintage stores.'

The project was founded 6 months after Arwen's passing, and as a memorial was unlikely to take place due to Covid-19 restrictions still in place, her mother Marie wanted to honour her memory. 

Sharejoy started with 20 successful Irish women including Laura Whitmore, Louise McSharrey, and Una Healy donating items of clothing that were sold on Depop, and the funds were donated to Pieta House. 

Since the successful launch, every month an Irish star will donate an item of clothing to be sold on Depop, and proceeds are donated to Pieta House. 

Speaking about Arwen's character, Marie said: "Arwen was always a very lively-spirited girl, she was very bright, clever and beautiful to look at"

Her dazzling smile would 'light up a room' and was often referred to as the 'Julia Roberts smile'

Speaking about how she manages her grief every day, she said: "I just look at the very next thing I have to do, and if I can do that next thing, then I can look to the next little thing." 

"I can't go back and change anything. My only choice is to go forward." she added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ShareJoy (@sharejoy_ie)

Clothing donations can also be made to Sharejoy by anyone who wishes to get involved. 

"Everyone has something in their wardrobe that they really love, that might not be worn again. We like to think we are the perfect place for those items." added Marie. 

To find out more about Share joy and how you can get involved, click here

