Search

20/10/2021

Players urged to buy tickets early as massive Lotto jackpot is just hours away

Massive Lotto jackpot is just hours away - players are urged to buy tickets early

Reporter:

David Power

There are only a few hours to go until the sixth €19.06 million capped Lotto draw, with the National Lottery urging players to purchase their tickets early ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated draw.

Players hoping to win the largest Lotto jackpot winner ever are being reminded that tickets can be purchased in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.45pm cut-off time for sales this evening.

As tonight’s jackpot will remain capped, this means that no additional money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won. The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will now be distributed to the next prize tier at which there is a winner. 

A jackpot win tonight would see the end of the current roll sequence which has incredibly lasted for over four months since Wednesday 9th June.

There have been 5 Lotto jackpot wins so far this year and players in every town and village throughout Ireland are hoping to become the 6th jackpot winner of the year.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Could tonight be the luckiest night of a Lotto player in Ireland’s life? A potential winner of the €19,060,800 in tonight’s draw would become the highest Lotto jackpot winner that we have ever seen in Ireland as well as the country’s newest multi-millionaire.

"We understand that players are keen to see the jackpot prize won soon as we have not seen a jackpot win in over four months now.

"We are urging players hoping to celebrate tonight to purchase their tickets early and to avoid queues where possible if purchasing in-store ahead of the 7.45pm cut-off time for sales. Tickets can also be purchased through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media