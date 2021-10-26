Search

26/10/2021

APPEAL: Man left with 'serious injuries' after hit-and-run near church

APPEAL: Man left with 'serious injuries' after hit-and-run near church

APPEAL: Man left with 'serious injuries' after hit-and-run near church

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

A pedestrian in his 40s has been left with injuries described as "serious" after a hit and run near a church at the weekend. 

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which occurred on the R336 Road between Furbo and Spiddal in Co Galway on Sunday October 24th. 

It happened at approximately 8.30pm when a car collided with the pedestrian near Furbo Church before leaving the scene. 

The man was taken to NUIG Hospital Galway to be treated. 

Gardai have this morning confirmed the injured party remains in serious condition. 

Witnesses are urged to come forward, particularly any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area on Sunday night between 8pm and 9pm. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514 720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media