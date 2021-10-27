Gardaí are seeking public assistance to find missing 59-year-old man
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in finding Thomas McSkeane who is missing from Castleshane, Co Monaghan.
Thomas was last seen at his home in Braddox, Castleshane, Co Monaghan at 9.45 am on Tuesday, October 26, 2021
He is described as 5” 8’ in height, is of normal build, has blue eyes, and has thinning grey hair.
Gardaí and Thomas’s family are concerned for his well-being and are appealing for help in locating him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Monaghan on 047-77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
