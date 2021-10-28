Fine issued to motorcyclist caught driving 56kph over speed limit

Fine issued to motorcyclist caught driving 56kph over the speed limit
A motorcyclist caught driving 56kph over the speed limit has been fined.
According to Gardai, the Offaly Roads Policing Unit were carrying out speed checks near Cloghan when the motorcycle was detected speeding.
The driver was reportedly travelling at 156kph in a 100kph zone.
They were stopped and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.
Letterkenny Institute of Technology to become part of new Technological University with IT Sligo and GMIT
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.