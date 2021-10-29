'Firecrackers are very disturbing to dogs' - Pet owners urged to be mindful on Halloween
Pet owners are being told to be conscious of the distress caused by flashing lights and loud noises at Halloween.
Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett, is urging people to keep their animals indoors where possible.
According to Minister Hackett, halloween puts pressure on veterinary clinics and animal rescue centres, and said, "Firecrackers and bangers are very disturbing for dogs, cats, horses, donkeys and other animals."
The minister cited the Animal Health and Welfare Act of 2013 and said pet owners are "duty-bound to keep animals in an environment that does not threaten their welfare".
Her comments come in the wake of the publication of a new Animal Health and Welfare Strategy, which commits to establishing an independently chaired Advisory Council on Companion Animal Welfare.
