30/10/2021

Huge Lotto jackpot still not won - rollover continues as prize pot for lower tier prizes increases

The jackpot has been rolling over since June 9

€500,000 winning lotto ticket sold in Dromiskin in Louth

No winner of Saturday night's €19m Lotto jackpot

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

There was no winner of the €19,060,800 Lotto jackpot which has been rolling over since June 9.

Because the jackpot has been capped, the money which would usually be added to a rollover jackpot will instead be added to the lower tier prizes.

In total, over 183,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws on Saturday, October 30, including 42 winners of the Match 5 prize, each winning €23,367.

Local News

