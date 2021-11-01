Water pollution revealed as main environmental concern for Irish households

Water pollution has been revealed as the primary environmental concern for Irish households.

That's according to the Central Statistics Office's (CSO) General Household Survey, which found that over 79% of households around the country rated water pollution as "very important".

This figure is followed closely by plastic waste and air pollution at 74% and 72% respectively.

The recently released data is one of four reports to coincide with the UN Climate Conference (COP26), which takes place today.

According to the report, climate change was rated as a very important environmental concern by 69% of Irish households. However, just 29% would support traffic restrictions like congestion charges in polluted cities.

Householders were asked how they would respond if tax on road transport fuels was increased by 10%. Over 69% indicated they would continue to use their vehicle to the same extent due to an absence of alternative transport means.

Every county in Ireland was included in the study, with approximately 60% of urban households placing importance on urban green spaces. Rural households gave this topic a lower rating at 39%.