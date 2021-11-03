Search

03/11/2021

Vaccine recommended for 5-11-year-old children in the United States

Vaccine approval for children aged 5+ in the United States

Vaccine approval for 5-11-year-old children in the United States

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States have recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine can be used for children aged 5-11.

The United States experienced a surge of Covid-19 cases in children throughout the summer as a result of the Delta variant.

During a 6-week period in late June to mid-August, Covid-19 hospitalizations among children and adolescents increased fivefold, according to the CDC. 

The CDC said that Covid-19 vaccines will continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history. 

"Vaccinating children will help protect them from getting Covid-19 and therefore reducing their risk of severe disease, hospitalizations, or developing long-term Covid-19 complications. 

"Getting your children vaccinated can help protect them against Covid-19, as well as reduce disruptions to in-person learning and activities by helping curb community transmission."

Vaccine trials were conducted on the 5-11 age group and it showed that vaccination was nearly 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19.

"In clinical trials, vaccine side effects were mild, self-limiting, and similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines recommended for children. The most common side effect was a sore arm." said the CDC.

CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said the country has 'taken another important step forward in the nation’s fight against the virus that causes COVID-19'.

"We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine." added Ms. Walensky.

Vaccinations are set to get underway 'as soon as possible' having been distributed across America this week. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media