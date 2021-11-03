Search

03/11/2021

NPHET holds new briefing as case numbers continue to soar

NPHET holds new briefing as case numbers continue to soar

Dr Holohan said it is important for people to take basic measures over the next few weeks and cut contacts to help bring Covid-19 numbers down.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The Department of Health has today confirmed there are 3,174 new cases of Covid-19.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan also reported there has been 56 deaths since last Wednesday, bringing the total number of Covid related deaths in Ireland to 5,492.

The increase in new infections is being linked to the volume of people who came forward for testing at the end of last week and over the Halloween weekend.

At today's NPHET briefing, Prof Philip Nolan said the 14-day cumulative incidence is now approaching 700 per 100,000.

He said 4 weeks ago, there were around 1,500 cases a day, while yesterday, the 7-day average was 2,612.

He said the number of people in hospital on average over the past 7 days was 493 with the number of people being admitted to hospital to hospital per day is averaging around 60 per day, up 50% compared to 4 weeks ago

As of this morning, there were 460 patients in hospital with Covid-19, 86 of which are being treated in ICU.

Dr Holohan said it is important for people to take basic measures over the next few weeks and cut contacts to help bring Covid-19 numbers down.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media