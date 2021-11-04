'Should we stop eating?' - Twitter reacts to COP26 menu containing high emission foods

Search

04/11/2021

A menu given to the delegates of COP26 has come under fire due to its high emission food choices. 

Given to delegates yesterday, it includes both vegetarian and meat haggis as well as venison casserole, with CO2 markers beside each option. 

None of the meals on the menu - a picture of which was circulated on Twitter - ranked below the recommended 0.5kg CO2e, however the vegetarian haggis was closest at 0.6kg CO2e. 

The haggis, which also contains Scottish turnip, potatoes and mustard, came in at 3.4kg CO2e while the venison is noted as 1.7kg CO2e. 

The carbon footprint of food served at the conference was calculated by the UK's biggest sports and entertainment caterer, Levy, and Swedish start-up, Klimato. 

According to them, the menus created are 42% plant-based, 30% meat, 17% vegetarian (including eggs and dairy) and 11% fish.

The vast majority of the ingredients (80%) are reportedly made up of Scottish sourced produce, with just 5% sourced outside the UK. 

An infographic on Levy's website states: "Today, an average meal has a carbon footprint of 1.7 kg CO2e in the UK. According to the WWF, we need to get this number down below 0.5 kg CO2e to reach the goals defined in the Paris Agreement. By including climate labels on our menus, we aim to make it easier to achieve this goal - together." 

The site notes plant-based food, which consists solely of vegetables, grains, pulses or other food derived from plants, is one of the "most effective ways" to reduce emissions. 

Twitter users had plenty to say: 

