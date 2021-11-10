Search

10/11/2021

HSE reveals significant number of repeat PCR tests conducted each month

HSE reveals significant number of repeat PCR tests conducted each month

The HSE said that repeating a test and analysis of the result can take into account the person's clinical condition, clinical history and the reason for the first test.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has revealed up to 30 repeat PCR tests are conducted each month, after issues arise with the first test.

The HSE said that repeating a test and analysis of the result can take into account the person's clinical condition, clinical history and the reason for the first test.

It can also take into account whether or not the person was a close contact, if they had a previous positive result and various other parameters within the test process itself.

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan had to be tested a second time at the weekend after the first test returned a positive result, which would have resulted in him being unable to attend the climate action conference in Glasgow, but was allowed to travel after the second test was revealed to be negative.

The HSE said that as a patient's test result can be reviewed by a GP and public health at a local level, the HSE Test and Trace programme will not necessarily be made aware of all individual patient cases where a repeat test is ordered.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media