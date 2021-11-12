New laws on alcohol advertising come into effect today

New laws on advertising alcohol during sports and children's events will come into effect today, November 12, 2021.

The laws are introduced under sections 15 and 16 of the Public Health Alcohol Act 2018.

The new laws will restrict alcohol advertising in or on a sports area during a sports event and any events aimed at children will also be prohibited.

The sponsorship of certain events that promote an alcohol product, brand, or consumption of alcohol will also be prohibited, according to section 16 of the Public Health Alcohol Act 2008.

Sponsorship events aimed at children and events at which the majority of participants or competitors are children and events that involve driving or racing motor vehicles are prohibited.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly welcomed the new laws and said it is designed to protect children from exposure to alcohol marketing in their everyday lives.

"The sections of the Public Health (Alcohol) Act that come into operation this week are focussed on alcohol marketing. They will limit the association of alcohol consumption with sporting activities and motoring events." he added.

Minister of State with responsibility for Public Health and Wellbeing Frank Feighnan said alcohol consumption can have serious consequences for young people.

He said: "The evidence from research consistently shows that exposure to alcohol advertising is associated with an increased likelihood that children will start to drink alcohol or will drink greater quantities if they already."

Penalties for breaking the laws include imprisonment or fines up to €250,000.