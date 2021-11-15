New report reveals 62% of children aged 9-17 use social media

Minister for Culture, Arts and Media, Catherine Martin has launched a new report of a national survey of children, their parents, and adults regarding online safety today.

The report has revealed that 62% of children aged between 9-17 use social media.

The report was commissioned following a recommendation put forward by the National Advisory Council for Online Safety (NACOS) that acknowledged a need for up-to-date research and evidence about the state of online safety in Ireland.

The findings of the report revealed that:

83% of children believe the internet is positive and good elements exist online for their age group.

24% of young people are upset when people are nasty and 22% struggle with bullying.

53% of parents say they help their child when the Internet bothers them, and only 19% of children tell their parents about issues they have on social media.

26% of 9–10-year-olds report having a social media profile which rises to just under half (45%) for 11–12-year-olds.

73% of 13–14-year-olds have a social media page, and 87% of 15-17-year-olds.

Children’s digital literacy is advanced and almost half of the 9-12 age group know how to create and post online video or music. For 13-17-year-olds, this rises to 85%

The top apps and services, as reported by children of all ages, include YouTube (51%), Snapchat (43%), Instagram (26%), TikTok (22%) and Facebook (11%).

Minister Catherine Martin described the report as 'crucial' and 'shines a light' on how people use the internet.

She said: "While illuminating both the positive and negative parts of the online world, the risks identified in this report underline the need for regulation, for example, the prevalence of cyberbullying, particularly among 13-14-year-olds."

Minister Martin said she is progressing the 'Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill' as a matter of urgency as a result of the report.

"The Bill will establish a robust Online Safety Commissioner, as part of a wider Media Commission, whose goal will be to tackle the availability of defined categories of harmful online content, including cyberbullying content, through binding Online Safety Codes." she added.

NACOS was established in 2018 as a forum to discuss and work on online safety issues and provides advice to Government on online safety issues, and emerging issues where government intervention might be needed.