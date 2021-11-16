We won't be able to enjoy a 'normal Christmas' says infectious disease expert Sam McConkey

We won't be able to enjoy a ‘normal’ Christmas this year due to the increase in Covid cases, infectious disease expert Professor Sam McConkey has said.

The consultant said history will repeat itself if we celebrate Christmas in a similar manner to last year. A massive increase in Covid cases in the New Year was blamed on increased socialising as the country came out of lockdown last December.

Professor McConkey, pictured below, appeared on RTÉ One’s Claire Byrne Live last night.

When asked if we can expect to have a more or less normal Christmas this year, he replied -"that unfortunately can’t be the case"

"In December 2020 we all had a great time and we shouldn’t do that again,” he said.

He also warned that vaccines will only protect people from serous illness or death, but would not stop transmission of the disease.

Speaking on Newstalk in recent weeks, Prof McConkey said it was 'inevitable' that everybody who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 will eventually need a booster shot