Donegal landlords earn just over €5,000 in rental income per year, says CSO

Donegal landlords earn just over €5,000 in net rental income per year, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Landlords in the county were recorded as having the lowest median annual net rental income across Ireland at €5,345 per year, with the lowest figures in Lifford-Stranorlar (€4,824) followed by Buncrana (€5,167).

They also had the lowest median total gross income (which includes all sources of income) at €37,709.

The latest CSO report also revealed almost 80% of landlords in Ireland earn under €20,000 per year.

Released yesterday (November 17th), it revealed 50.5% of landlords in 2019 had a net rental income below €10,000, with a further 28.6% taking in between €10,000 and €20,000.

Just 20.9% took in net rental income above €20,000.

Landlords in Monaghan and Leitrim received the second and third lowest net incomes from rental properties with €6,904 and €6,920 respectively.

The highest median net incomes were in the cities of Dublin, Galway and Cork, with landlords in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown taking in the highest average of €14,995 per year.

The median total gross income of landlords increased slightly in 2019 compared to two years prior in 2017, from €48,729 to €50,091.

At the other end of the scale, just over 5% of landlords had a total gross income of over €200,000.

Over 30% of landlords in employment who had 20 or more tenancies worked in the Financial and Real Estate sector, compared to just over 10% of landlords with one or two tenancies.

A significant proportion of landlords with over twenty tenancies also worked in Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities (15.3%) and Construction (10.9%).

There was low representation in the Administrative and Support Service Activities sector and Information and Communication sector at just 0.7%.