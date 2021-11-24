'People have forgotten how to travel' - Dublin airport report significant rise in surrendered items.

Dublin Airport have reported a significant rise in surrendered items since travel restrictions were lifted saying people have forgotten the basic rules of travelling.

Knuckle dusters, meat cleavers, along with bottles of liquid that fill 15 wheelie bins every day, are among the hundreds of items that are being confiscated from traveller's hand luggage.

Dublin Airport has said if people do not prepare properly for their journey, it could cause delays for them and other passengers.

Head of Terminal Security Brian Callinan, has said he puts all of this down to people being out of practice when it comes to international travel.

"People have genuinely forgotten how to travel. We see it day in, day out, people completely unsure.

"'Oh, I'm supposed to take the liquids out, I've forgotten this part, I can't remember this'. What we're definitely seeing is passengers are less prepared, and I think a lot of that's been driven by a bit of anxiety."

Meat cleavers, knuckle dusters, hunting knives and power tools are among the hundreds of items being removed from passengers hand luggage on a daily basis.https://t.co/XVC32MSLYY — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 24, 2021

Although some of the surrendered items can be given to charities, the vast majority of the thousands of items surrendered each week will end up n a landfill.

Dublin Airports Secutiry Duty Manager Frances Smyth is concerned if passengers do not remind themselves of the rules they could end up having to surrender something valuable, such as Christmas presents.

Ms Smyth urged travellers to keep anything in their hand luggage unwrapped and to ensure they meet travel requirements.

"We don't want to upset people, especially after not having passengers for such a long time. We want to welcome them back and get them through security as smoothly as possible", she added.

In 2020, just under 300,000 people travelled through the Airport in December, but this year that figure is expected to rise to around 1.25m.