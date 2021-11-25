Search

25 Nov 2021

Employment has increased by 9.8% - CSO figures reveal

Employment has increased by 9.8% - CSO figures

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Employment has increased by 9.8%, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office. 

The number of hours worked per week is up 4.3 million hours in the year to September 2021, to total 77.1 million hours per week.

This is a slight increase from 77 million hours per week in pre-pandemic year to September 2019.

Absences from work were up by 19.5% to 303,200 which resulted in a 6.0% (4.3 million hours) rise in the number of hours worked per week

There were 149,100 persons classified as unemployed in the year to September 2021 with an associated Unemployment Rate of 5.7% for those aged 15-74 years

Statistician, Jim Dalton said the pandemic is continuing to have a considerable impact on the Irish labour market and that impact was first felt at the end of Quarter 1 (Q1) 2020. 

"Absences from work in the week have had a significant effect on the number of hours worked in the economy. Absences from work in the week were up by 19.5% to 303,200 over the year. This, together with an increase of 9.8% in employment, resulted in an increase of 6.0% or 4.3 million in the number of hours worked per week to 77.1 million in Q3 2021." added Mr. Dalton.

The impact on hours worked varied across the different economic sectors.

The number of hours worked per week was higher than a year ago in almost all sectors in Q3 2021 and were approaching Q3 2019 levels in most sectors. 

The hours worked per week in the Accommodation & Food Services sector, while still below Q3 2019 levels, increased by 1.2 million hours per week (+32.4%) over the year to Q3 2021.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media