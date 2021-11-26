Expansion of Penneys stores to create 700 jobs

Penneys is to create up to 700 new jobs as part of a €250m capital investment and redevelopment programme announced for Ireland.
The company is set to increase its total retail space in Ireland by 20% over the next decade, under the plans.
Expansion plans will include a new store in The Square in Tallaght which is expected to open in the autumn of next year, employing 300 people.
A €60m investment has been announced for the redevelopment and extension of its Patrick Street store in Cork city, with €20m to be invested into an extension at its Eyre Square outlet in Galway.
€75m will also be spent on a new 5550,000 sq ft distribution centre in Newbridge, Co Kildare which recently received planning permission. This is due to open in early 2024.
The Penneys store in Carlow is also relocating to a larger building and will reopen next summer.
Paul Marchant, Primark CEO - Primark trades as Penneys in Ireland - said they have incredibly loyal Irish customers.
"Our investment plans demonstrate the confidence and commitment we have to Penneys in Ireland. We plan to remain at the centre of Irish retail for a long time to come," he said.
