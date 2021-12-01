Search

01 Dec 2021

Slight drop in Covid-19 patients in hospital but ICU cases rise

Reporter:

David Power

There was a very slight decrease of Covid-19 patients in hospital this morning, with the number dropping by one in the past 24 hours. 

There were a total of 578 Covid-positive patients receiving treatment in hospitals this morning. 

This figure is 5.2% lower than last Wednesday, and 8.6% lower than a fortnight ago.

However, those needing ICU treatment rose slightly to 122 yesterday (latest figures), an increase on the previous figure of 115. 

There were 10 admissions to the ICU in the previous 24 hours, with do discharges. 

Local News

