Search

10 Dec 2021

REVEALED: How much we borrow to fund Christmas

REVEALED: How much we borrow to fund Christmas

Reporter:

David Power

One in three people expect to have to borrow to fund their Christmas spending, research by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has found.

The average family will spend almost €1,300 in the run-up to Christmas, the CCPC found.

Despite 65% of consumers using their savings to fund their seasonal spending, one in three said they intended to borrow to help cover their Christmas costs this year.

Credit cards (29%) were found to be the most popular form of credit this festive season, followed by store finance options (4%) such as hire purchase or ‘buy now, pay later’ credit arrangements. A further 4% of respondents plan to sell investments to cover their Christmas costs, while 3% intend to avail of a traditional loan from a bank or credit union.

"Although there are now many different ways and means to access credit, it’s important for consumers to remember that all credit options come at a cost. Even credit options which may seem like easy solutions, such as credit cards or store finance, can be very expensive if you stretch your repayments out into the new year," said Grainne Griffin, director of communications with the CCPC.

"It’s crucial that consumers keep track of their debts and when repayments will fall due. From credit cards, to online loans, to ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ shopping options, it has never been easier to accumulate multiple debts and run the risk of becoming overwhelmed by repayments once the festive season is over.

"With many consumers shopping earlier this year, this may mean that credit card bills and other repayments may also fall due earlier, potentially before Christmas," Ms Griffin said. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media