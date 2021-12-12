Man killed and woman seriously injured in separate road accidents

A male pedestrian in his 60s has died and a woman has been seriously injured in two separate road crashes in Kildare and Dublin late last night.

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred yesterday evening, Saturday 11th December, 2021, on the Maynooth Road, Cellbridge, Co. Kildare.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to Naas General Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

No other injuries have been reported.

Forensic Collision Investigators attended and an examination of the scene took place. The road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact them. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were travelling along the Maynooth Road and the surrounding area between 10:00pm and 11:30pm yesterday evening, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

A woman was seriously injured in a separate incident on Saturday in Dublin when she was hit by an SUV type vehicle on George’s Street.

She is described as being in a serious condition in hospital.