Eamonn Ryan tests positive for Covid-19

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home.
A statement said Mr Ryan is following all protocols and has advised the Taoiseach, Tanaiste and the Secretary to the Government.
The statement said Mr Ryan attended Cabinet remotely on Friday, so other members are not close contacts.
