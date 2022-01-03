Arranmore priest asks Massgoers to stay in cars

Massgoers on Arranmore Island have been asked to stay in their cars when attending service.

St Crone’s Church will remain open for those who are unable to do so.

Due to a rising number of Covid-19 cases on the island, Fr John Boyce has advised parishioners to remain in their vehicles.

“On account of high rate of Covid on the island at present, and having consulted our Covid committee, I feel compelled to ask you all to remain in your cars during Mass,” Fr Boyce wrote in this week’s parish newsletter.

“Anyone not having a vehicle to sit in should contact me and I will assign a particular seat inside the Church.

“As soon as our Covid rate drops, I hope to return things to the previous situation unless the government imposes further restrictions in the meantimes.”

The advise will remain active until Covid numbers on the island drop considerably again.