Search

04 Jan 2022

'I am on cloud nine' - Former X-Factor winner Shayne Ward expecting second child

'I am on cloud nine' - Former X-Factor winner Shayne Ward expecting second child

'I am on cloud nine' - Former X-Factor winner Shayne Ward expecting second child

Reporter:

Reporter

Shayne Ward has revealed he is expecting his second child with fiancée Sophie Austin.

The former X Factor winner and soap star, 37, and his partner are already parents to daughter Willow, five, and are expecting another baby girl after initially turning to IVF and, when that failed, conceiving naturally.

Ward told Hello! magazine: “I would always say to Sophie: ‘I know in my gut and in my heart of hearts that we are going to have more children.’

“There was no two ways about it. We never gave up. It’s been a whirlwind.

“And 16 years after I appeared on The X Factor, I have a beautiful family and one on the way.

“I am on cloud nine. It’s amazing that we’re going to have another girl to add to the Ward clan.”

Ward says daughter Willow wants to name the new arrival Aurora, after the Disney princess, adding: “We said to her: ‘What have you always wanted?’ And she said: ‘A baby sister!’

“So we told her that there was one in mummy’s tummy and her face just lit up. She had the biggest smile!”

Austin described the couple’s gruelling experience of IVF, saying: “It was one of the most emotionally draining things we have ever been through.

“And for Shayne, it was quite a hard process because he wasn’t physically going through it but it was just as tough for him.”

However, she said she was buoyed by his positive attitude, continuing: “My mental health was probably on the floor.

“If it hadn’t been for Shayne and Willow… I’ve never felt so depressed and low in my whole life.

“I think it was Shayne’s positivity and belief that kept me going. I would be saying: ‘We need to accept this might not happen,’ and he would refuse.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media