Gardai looking for a woman who is missing in the north west

46-year-old Devon Mac Gillivray
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 46-year-old Devon Mac Gillivray, who was last seen in her home in Drumshanbo, County Leitrim on Thursday evening.
Mc Mac Gillivray is described as being 5’ 6” in height with a slim build. She has brown eyes and long straight, black hair. She is thought to be wearing a black hooded rain jacket, a green fleece top, dark coloured trousers and either black boots or black runners.
Gardaí and the missing woman’s family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
