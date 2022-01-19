'Covid is still with us' - Nurses say hospital overcrowding cannot be allowed continue

471 admitted patients were waiting for beds in Irish hospitals on Wednesday morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

370 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 101 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Commenting on today’s TrolleyWatch figures, INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “We have been seeing unacceptably high numbers of patients on trolleys this week coupled with over 900 people admitted with COVID-19 to our hospitals.

“Nurses and midwives have endured intense stress for almost two years as the pandemic has persisted and evolved with the emergence of new variants. Despite exhaustion, nurses and midwives continue to provide care to patients under extremely difficult conditions.

“The directive from the Chief Executive of the HSE that was issued at the start of January for hospitals to curtail all non-emergency activity must be extended until the end of January in order to allow our members carry out their work safely.

“COVID is still very much with us, and our nurses and midwives are still dealing with very sick patients. This unacceptable level of overcrowding must not be allowed to continue over the coming weeks.”