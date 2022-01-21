Timings and legalities need to be worked out before Covid restrictions ease - Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has played down the prospect of an immediate reopening of society ahead of a Cabinet meeting to discuss lifting almost all Covid-19 restrictions.

Nphet has advised the Government that most pandemic rules can go, but that they should be removed in a phased manner.

Mr Varadkar said there was no basis for the restrictions being in place without a public health rationale, but said it could take time to unpick the legislation underpinning them.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says that the Government will consider the advice from Nphet and will need to work out timings for the expected easing of restrictions, as well as the future of supports for businesses pic.twitter.com/7GRHvleY6d — Dominic McGrath (@McGrathDominic) January 21, 2022

He told reporters today (January 21): “The Taoiseach will make an announcement at six.

“Certainly, I think the view across Government is that if there’s no longer a public health rationale for any particular restriction, well, then there’s no political rationale for it either.

“But there are things that need to be worked out, to make something that’s currently illegal legal.

“It can require a ministerial order to be rescinded, it sometimes requires primary legislation to be repealed. So it leaves a bit of work today on timing.

“And then also, particularly, a lot of work on the business supports and making sure that they’re not removed too suddenly.”

The Irish Cabinet will meet later to consider recommendations from health chiefs to end most of the state’s Covid restrictions.

Nphet has recommended restrictions around hospitality can be lifted, including the 8pm curfew and ending the requirement for a Covid pass to enter premises.

In light of the recommendations, the Restaurants Association of Ireland had urged the Government to allow all hospitality businesses to trade as normal from Friday.

But the Tánaiste said, "The recommendation from Nphet is on a phased basis. But the detail and the timing around phases, that’s for discussion and decision today."

Nphet met yesterday evening (Thursday January 20) and issued a series of recommendations in a letter to ministers.

They include that live venues and sport venues can return to full capacity, an end to restrictions on household guests and a phased return to work.

However the wearing of face masks is recommended to continue on public transport and in retail settings and Covid passes will still be needed for international travel.

Mr Varadkar has warned that the return of restrictions cannot be ruled out, and said some measures – such as mask wearing – could be retained in the future.

“This is a virus that has surprised us on many occasions, and it’s a virus that likes to rip up our plans” he said.

“Nobody can rule out another wave after Omicron. Immunity does wane, there will be new variants of concern and of course respiratory viruses spread more easily in wintertime.

“So nobody can rule out the possibility of a fifth wave. Nobody can say for sure whether that would be mild or severe one.

“But I think that’s why it’s important that we continue to build on some of the changes that have been made during the course the last two years.”

He said Government will have to continue to increase capacity in hospitals and ICUs, and recruit more doctors, nurses and midwives into the health service.

He added: “And we’re gonna need to put in place monitoring systems to make sure that we can identify new variants quickly, identify their spread quickly.

“Also I think there will be a big focus on permanent changes to the way we act as individuals.

“I think we may all choose to wear masks in certain settings in the future, particularly if we have symptoms.

“We may all decide that we don’t go to work or we work from home, if we’ve symptoms in particular.”

Mr Varadkar also praised the Irish public, health care workers and business sector for their response during the pandemic.

“The only thing I’d say, just a particular thanks to the Irish people. It’s been a very long two years,” he said.

“It’s certainly not over yet, but we’re in a much better place than we were in previously.

“And that is really down to a world-beating vaccine program. I really want to thank HSE, their staff, their contractors, for all the work they did on that.

“The Irish people for agreeing to be vaccinated, which has made a huge difference and has put us in a better position than a lot of other countries that are really struggling at the moment.

“And also to thank Irish business owners and workers because some people in some sectors have really had a rotten two years and hopefully the future is going to look a little bit brighter for them through the spring.”