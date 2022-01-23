Appeal for information as part of investigation into assault allegations in Sligo

Gardaí in Sligo are appealing for witnesses in relation to a number of alleged assaults that occurred near Sligo Town yesterday evening, Saturday, 22nd, January 2022.
Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Ballydoogan, Oakfield and Maugheraboy areas of Sligo, between 8pm – 10pm and who noticed any activity which caught their attention, whether they think it may be of relevance or not.
Any road users who may have been travelling through these areas and who may have dash-cam footage is also asked to make this available to Gardaí.
In addition, Gardaí are making an appeal to taxi drivers who were working at the time and who may have taken a fare from Sligo to Manorhamilton, to come forward.
Anyone with any information in relation to this matter is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Investigations are ongoing.
