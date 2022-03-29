Search

31 Mar 2022

Govt estimates cost of taking in 100,000 Ukrainian refugees could be €2.5bn

Reporter:

David Power

29 Mar 2022 11:45 AM

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath has said the costs of housing Ukrainian refugees will be "high", with estimates claiming it could cost close to €2.5bn next year. 

The Government estimates that this will be the cost to look after 100,000 Ukrainian refugees in 2023.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath is due to brief the Cabinet this morning on the projected expenditure of hosting refugees from Ukraine.

"The costs will be high, but these are costs that have to be met. It is the right thing to do," Minister McGrath said on his way to that meeting earlier this morning. 

"Much depends on the nature of the accommodation that is provided," Minister McGrath said. 

Initially, accommodation will be provided in hotels "and there is a certain level of cost associated with that," Minister McGrath said. 

"It is the case, to cater for 100 refugees, the cost to cater for all their needs over the year is €4-500 million," Minister McGrath said. 

"We do anticipate that many refugees coming here will want to work, and there are many opportunities in the Irish economy," Minister McGrath said. 

He added that some refugees will want to return to Ukraine as soon as they can. 

"There will be some high costs but there is also a degree of uncertainty on how many refugees will come here, how many will stay, and how many will want to work," he said. 

He said they will fund these costs through the contingency reserve which had been put aside for Covid. 

