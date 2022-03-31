New Bill approved by govt will lead to big reforms in judge appointment process - McEntee

Search

01 Apr 2022

31 Mar 2022 12:28 PM

A Bill to change the way judges are chosen for appointment in Ireland is due to be published. 

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, today (Thursday March 31) announced the Judicial Appointments Commission Bill 2022 was approved by government earlier this week. 

Once enacted, the Bill will lead to the biggest reforms in the way judges are chosen in a quarter of a century. 

Speaking about the news, Minister McEntee said, "In the hundred years since the foundation of the state, our judges and our judiciary have served us extremely well. In proposing this legislation, I hope that it will enable the continued appointment of excellence judges which are a cornerstone of a strong, independent judiciary.  

“It is vital that we have a very clear process for judicial appointments, one that people understand and have full confidence in."

Proposed new measures will mean all candidates, including serving judges, must undergo new application and interview procedures, and candidates will be required to undergo judicial training or continuous professional development. 

The minister continued: "The Bill I am publishing today allows for the establishment of a Judicial Appointments Commission of nine members, chaired by the Chief Justice, to replace the current Judicial Appointments Advisory Board. 

“All 4 lay members of the Commission will be selected and recommended by the Public Appointments Service. 

“This Bill will ensure that anyone who wishes to be considered for appointment to judicial office, including serving judges, will apply to the Commission and undergo the same application and interview processes." 

Key changes includes: Only recommended persons are to be appointed, all 4 lay members are to be selected and recommended by the Public Appointments Service, and the publication of a diversity statement on membership reflecting the population. 

Speaking about the changes, she said, "In a change from the previously published General Scheme, three persons are to be recommended instead of five, with an additional two recommendations for a second and additional vacancies. This will ensure that we are meeting all of our necessary obligations under EU law.

"I am strongly of the view that a candidate should be recommended only after being interviewed, so I have made this a requirement in the Bill." 

