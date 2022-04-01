Rabbit gets a 'grilling' from Gardaí after getting stuck in vehicle

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Gardai have rescued a rabbit from an unusual spot after the animal hitched a ride.
Clonmel officers located the rabbit yesterday (Thursday March 31) after it became stuck behind the grill of a vehicle.
In a Facebook statement, Gardai said, "The not so happy bunny had hitched a ride from somewhere unknown and is now looking to be returned home.
They are now looking for the owner of the rabbit to come forward, stating, "Big thank you to the passerby who helped with the rabbit's rescue! Please share so we can get Mr/Mrs Bunny home to its owner."
