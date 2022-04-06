Search

06 Apr 2022

'Dangerous' Defence Forces live air firing exercises to take place this month

06 Apr 2022 12:01 PM

The public is being warned of Defence Forces live air firing exercises due to take place this month. 

That's according to the Department of Defence, which is urging people to stay clear of the area at Gormanstown Camp in Co Meath while the exercises are taking place. 

The exercises are planned between Tuesday April 19 and Friday April 29 from 10am to 4pm, excluding Saturday April 23 and Sunday April 24. 

According to a notice issued by the Department, "it is dangerous for persons, shipping, livestock or aircraft etc. to be within the danger area while firing is in progress". 

The exercises will be contained within a radius of 5.4km and centred on Gormanston Camp through Mosney Railway Station and Gormanston Railway Station. 

The danger area reportedly extends from sea level to a height of 10,000ft, and red flags will be flown at Ben Head and Gormanston Railway Station while the exercises take place. 

The Department is also warning the public to stay clear of handling or interfering with objects found on the ranges, as they may be highly dangerous. 

No reward will be made for the finding of objects of a military nature on the ranges. 

