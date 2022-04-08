Search

08 Apr 2022

Fire at multicultural centre in Belfast being treated as hate crime by PSNI

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Apr 2022 12:20 PM

Police are treating a fire at a multicultural centre in Belfast as suspected arson and a hate crime.

It is the second time that the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association property on Donegall Pass in the south of the city has been targeted after it was extensively damaged in a racist arson attack last year.

Detectives have appealed for information following a suspicious fire at the building in the early hours of this morning (Friday April 8). 

Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: “Police were made aware of a fire at the building at around 1.20am this morning.

“Officers attended along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

“This is the second fire at this location since January 2021 and we have therefore commenced a major investigation led by detectives based at Musgrave Police station.

“Police are treating the fire as suspected arson at this time and a hate crime.”

Mr Pollock continued: “I would appeal to anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area late last night or early this morning to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 70 08/04/22.

“Officers remain, however, working at the scene with specialist fire investigators to determine the cause of the fire.”

Much of the roof of the historic building was destroyed when it was targeted by arsonists last January.

A crowdfunding drive to support the centre raised tens of thousands of pounds.

