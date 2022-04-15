Dogs Trust Ireland warns of toxic threats to dogs this Easter 

With Easter just a few days away, Dogs Trust Ireland are asking dog owners to be extra vigilant this bank-holiday weekend.

Visits to the vet are avoidable if proper precautions are put in place according to the charity. The biggest toxic threat to dogs is consuming chocolate as it contains theobromine which can have fatal consequences. The darker the chocolate, the more dangerous it is according to the charity

However, chocolate is not the only cause for concern this Springtime the charity warns.

Daffodils also pose risks as these beautiful Easter flowers can be toxic if consumed. Eating the bulbs, flowers or even drinking water from the vase can have similar effects to eating chocolate.

The same can be said for hot-cross buns, another popular Easter treat, as ingesting even a small amount of raisins could lead to kidney failure.

Veterinary and Welfare Manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, Niamh Curran-Kelly said:

“We love seeing dogs being included in the festive fun, but chocolate is something that shouldn’t be shared. Nobody wants to be rushing their dog to the vet with suspected poisoning over the Easter holidays.

We’re asking dog owners to please be careful if you are organising an Easter egg hunt in an area that your dog can easily access. Please also remind children that although it may be tempting to share with their dog, that when it comes to chocolate, sharing is not caring.”

If you suspect your dog has eaten any quantity of chocolate or any other toxic item, please contact your vet for advice immediately. The sooner veterinary treatment is started, the greater your dog’s chances of recovery are.

Storing your local veterinary practices out of hours number in your phone and bringing the packaging of what you suspect you dog has eaten can play a vital role in aiding a speedy recovery.

Signs of chocolate toxicity in dogs include:

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Tender abdomen

Excessive thirst

Excitability

Racing heart rate

Drooling

Tremors or in severe cases, seizures

Dogs Trust Ireland have issued their top tips for an egg-tra safe Easter: