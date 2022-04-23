Gardai seize car of unaccompanied learner driving 167km/h in 100km/h zone

Gardai have seized the car of an unaccompanied learner found to be driving dangerously.
Cavan Roads Policing Unit (RPU) were conducting speedchecks on the N3 when they detected the driver travelling at 167km/h in a 100km/h zone.
The motorist was also observed to be using their phone while driving.
They were stopped and Gardai discovered they were an unaccompanied learner with no L-plates.
Proceedings to follow.
