Search

24 Apr 2022

'Police must respond to protect democracy' - Sinn Féin election posters stolen in NI

'Police must respond to protect democracy' - Sinn Féin election posters stolen in NI

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Apr 2022 3:34 PM

A Sinn Féin election candidate has complained that his party’s elections posters have been stripped from Banbridge.

Liam Mackle said posters have also been stolen in Portadown and Lurgan.

He said he is seeking a meeting with police about the thefts.

“Banbridge town has been practically stripped of Sinn Féin posters, in Portadown masked Loyalists ripped posters from poles and Lurgan has also seen significant losses,” he said. 

“The sheer scale of theft and destruction of Sinn Féin posters in Upper Bann means the police must respond to protect democracy.”

Chief Inspector Lynne Corbett said police investigate all incidents reported to them.

“Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon are committed to doing everything we can to ensure all candidates can participate fully in the forthcoming Northern Ireland Assembly election free from harassment, intimidation and other forms of criminality,” she said.

“We are investigating thoroughly all incidents which have been reported to us, including the removal and destruction of election posters, and any identified suspects will be liable to prosecution.

“I would be happy to engage with any person or party with concerns on this matter and would appeal to anyone who witnesses the theft or damage of election posters to contact police immediately.”

It is the latest in a number of complaints of election posters being removed ahead of the Assembly poll on May 5.

Police previously revealed they had received dozens of reports about election posters being damaged, removed or destroyed across Northern Ireland during this election campaign.

Earlier this month SDLP South Belfast candidate Elsie Trainor said she was attacked by two youths as she confronted them over the removal of some of her posters in the Ormeau Park area.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media