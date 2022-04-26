Search

26 Apr 2022

Irish charity issues appeal for donations to fund animal cruelty helpline

Irish charity issues appeal for donations to fund animal cruelty helpline

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

26 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

An Irish animal charity is issuing an appeal for donations to help fund the National Animal Cruelty Helpline. 

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) issued the appeal this week following the rescue of two dogs thanks to use of helpline. 

According to the ISPCA, dogs Molly and Max were rescued by Inspector Alice Lacey from what was described as "a filthy pen" without adequate food or water. 

Both dogs were reportedly underweight when found, with a vet confirming one of the dogs - Molly - was "severely emaciated" and wouldn't have survived much longer. 

Molly's ears were also reportedly weighed down with matted dreadlocks and her entire body was covered in ticks. 

According to the ISPCA, over a thousand calls about abused dogs, cats, horses, and other animals are received each month due to suspected neglect and mistreatment. 

Molly and Max are now safe in their new homes and their former owner has been banned from owning pets for a number of years. 

People can help fund "the frontline against animal cruelty in Ireland" by donating to the charity here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media