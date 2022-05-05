Search

05 May 2022

'Make your voice heard' - Public consultation on electric vehicle infrastructure opens

'Make your voice heard' - Public consultation on electric vehicle infrastructure opens

'Make your voice heard' - Public consultation on electric vehicle infrastructure opens

Reporter:

Reporter

05 May 2022 1:17 PM

The Irish public is being invited to have their say on the delivery of electric vehicle (EV) charging point infrastructure. 

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan today (Thursday May 5) launched the online public consultation on the Department’s Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Strategy.

The consultation is designed to give people an opportunity to air opinions and ideas such as preferred location of chargers and charging speeds. 

The Department of Transport recently published its draft Strategy for the development of EV infrastructure up until 2025, detailing the aim of delivering a public EV charging network to support up to 194,000 electric cars and vans. 

The Climate Action plan has a target of 945,000 EVs on Ireland’s roads by 2030. 

Finalisation of the strategy will take place in the third quarter of this year after views expressed in the consultation are considered by the Department. 

Speaking about the launch, Minister Ryan said, "Ireland is firmly set on the path towards a decarbonised transport system and EVs will be a key part of this. Even if you do not yet own an EV, you may well do so in the future. This consultation is aimed at drivers of petrol and diesel vehicles just as much as at those who already have EVs.
 
"Our country’s charging infrastructure is taking shape now and there will be an acceleration of development in the next three years. The Government is listening and wants to hear from you, so take just a few minutes to make your voice heard." 

Although approximately 80% of charging is expected to take place at drivers’ homes, the draft strategy also addresses the provision of infrastructure for EV owners living in apartments or in homes that do not have a driveway. 

It will also outline the way forward for charging en route, such as at motorway service stations and tourist attractions. 

People can get involved in the consultation here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media