Unemployment rate falls to lowest level since start of Covid-19 pandemic

Unemployment rates have fallen in the past month and figures are significantly down when comparted with this time last year.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show an unemployment rate of 4.8% for all persons.

This is the lowest figure since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing job losses from lockdown measures.

The latest figures are down from a revised rate of 5.1% in March 2022 and down from 7.5% in April 2021

The unemployment rate was 4.9% for males and 4.7% for females

When looked at by age category, the unemployment rate was 5.6% for persons aged 15 – 24 years and 4.7% for persons aged 25 - 74 years.

The CSO said the seasonally adjusted number of people who were unemployed stood at 129,500 in April, down from 135,800 in March.

The Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) was replaced by the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) from 01 September 2020. The EWSS remained in place in a graduated form until 30 April 2022 for most businesses.

For businesses directly impacted by the public health restrictions introduced in December 2021, the EWSS will end on 31 May 2022.