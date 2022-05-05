ALERT: Frozen fish recalled due to presence of unauthorised substances

A batch of frozen fish has been recalled from supermarkets due to the presence of unauthorised substances.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), point-of-sale recall notices have been displayed in stores supplied with implicated batches of Jona Red Tilapia Fish.
Batches affected bear the code VN/472/IV/169 with the best before date 17/09/2023.
The recall has been issued due to the presence of malachite green and leucomalachite green.
Malachite green is an unauthorised veterinary medicine not permitted in foods in the EU and can be broken down to form leucomalachite green.
It was previously used in some countries to treat parasites and fungal and bacterial infections.
Although the fish in question does not pose an acute risk to health, there may be an increased risk if there is continued consumption over a long period.
