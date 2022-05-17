Search

17 May 2022

Ryan expects Cabinet to sign-off on new maternity hospital after 'a lot of clarification'

Ryan expects Cabinet to sign-off on new maternity hospital after 'a lot of clarification'

Reporter:

Reporter

17 May 2022 12:37 PM

Minister for Transport and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he expects Cabinet to sign off on the proposed co-location plan for the National Maternity Hospital.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet, Mr Ryan said there had been clarity since Cabinet last considered the proposal for co-location with St Vincent’s.

“I think there has been a lot of clarification in the last two weeks, and I think that was a good thing, around that issue [of] what is clinically appropriate,” he said.

“It was clear at all times this was led by medics, often the same female medics who led out in the Repeal campaign, saying, ‘This is the best approach’.

“So I, like a lot of other people, listened to them.” 

The National Maternity Hospital is currently in a 130-year-old building at Holles Street in Dublin city centre, which has been branded not fit for purpose. 

The Government’s plan proposes to co-locate the new National Maternity Hospital at St Vincent’s Elm Park campus and to lease the land from St Vincent’s for 299 years at €10 per year, which the Government argues effectively amounts to ownership. 

Concerns have been raised about the possibility of religious ethos interfering in decisions made at the new maternity hospital.

On his way into Cabinet, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said it has become clear in the past two weeks that the new National Maternity Hospital will be a voluntary, “fully secular” public hospital.

“The state will own the hospital, the state will own the land for the next 300 years,” he said.

There was some opposition to the plans when Mr Donnelly last brought the proposed co-location plan to Cabinet two weeks ago.

Approval was delayed to allow for the publication of documents that outline the ownership structure in order to alleviate concerns. 

Mr Donnelly, legal and medical experts, critics of the co-location plan and representatives of the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group have also appeared before the Oireachtas Health Committee in the past fortnight to discuss the proposal.

Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin was among the Cabinet ministers who first raised concerns.

On Friday, Minister Martin gave her backing to the plan, saying that after receiving written assurances and clarifications, she now believes “the safeguards and protections are there to protect services for women”. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media