Search

29 May 2022

New poll reveals two point rise in popularity for Sinn Féin as other parties see drop

New poll reveals two point rise in popularity for Sinn Féin as other parties see drop

Reporter:

Reporter

29 May 2022 11:05 AM

Sinn Féin remains the most popular political party in Ireland, according to the latest polling.

A Business Post/Red C poll shows support for Mary Lou McDonald’s party is up two points to 36%.

The polling figures come after Sinn Féin emerged as the largest party following the Assembly elections in Northern Ireland earlier this month.

Fine Gael found its support dropping a point to 20%, while Fianna Fail also dropped by a point to 15%. 

According to the poll, the Green Party is on 5% support.

Backing for Independent TDs sits at 11%.

Labour, led by new leader Ivana Bacik, has support at 3%.

The poll puts support for the Social Democrats at 4%.

People Before Profit-Solidarity remains at 3%, while Aontu is at 2%.

The Red C poll was based on interviews with a random sample of 1,002 adults aged 18 and over between May 20 and May 25.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media