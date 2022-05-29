Gardai concerned for wellbeing of missing 41 year old man

Gardai are concerned for the wellbeing of a missing 41 year old man.
The public is asked to aid Gardai in tracing the whereabouts of Alan Byrne who went missing from his home in Kill, Co Kildare on Friday May 27 at approximately 2.30pm.
Alan is described as being 5’ 11” in height with a slim build and grey balding hair, blue eyes and a beard.
When last seen, Alan was wearing light blue jeans, a grey fleece top and navy canvas runners.
Anyone with information on Alan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045 - 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
The group that travelled to the Croaghs in the heart of the Bluestack mountains last Saturday as part of the annual Ceol na gCruach weekend festivities
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.