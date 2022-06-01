Search

01 Jun 2022

Two more monkeypox cases confirmed in Ireland

Reporter:

David Power

01 Jun 2022 5:51 PM

A total of four monkeypox cases have been confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC). 

The HPSC has now been notified of four confirmed cases of the disease in Ireland.

The first case in Ireland was confirmed on Friday, 27 May, with the second on Monday of this week. 

The latest confirmation was not unexpected following the presence of monkeypox cases in the UK and many European countries, according to the HSPC.

For each case, Public Health is following up those who had close contact with the case while they were infectious.

In order to maintain patient confidentiality, no further information about the cases will be provided, the HSPC said.

Public health risk assessments have been undertaken, and those who were in contact with the cases are being advised on what to do in the event that they become ill.

The cases in Ireland come after the reporting of more than five hundred other confirmed cases of monkeypox in Europe, North America and many other countries worldwide over recent weeks.

The vast majority of these cases do not have a travel link to a country where monkeypox is endemic.

