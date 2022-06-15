Over €1 million children and families to benefit from money raised on 2021 Toy Show

Over 1 million children and families are set to benefit from €6.6million donated by the public during the 2021 Toy Show.

All counties across Ireland will receive funding from the Toy Show Appeal Grant, with 154 charities and community groups securing the money.

It marks an 180% change from the 55 charities which received grants last year.

Speaking about the news, host of The Late Late Show, Ryan Tubridy said, "The Irish public has simply blown us away with their generosity and kindness of spirit. The donations given will enrich the lives of children across our island who need it most to give them the support, care, and encouragement that they need.

"We want to offer a huge thank you to every single person who donated. We were truly overwhelmed with the response."

Charities secured the grants after applying under three thematic pillars, such as addressing essential needs from food to medical equipment, improving well-being including hospital and medical care, mental health supports and grief counselling, and creativity and play.

Four charities will receive "transformative" grants of more than €300,000 each.

This includes Exchange House Ireland in Limerick, which promotes equal opportunities for Travellers, Baboró International Arts Festival for Children in Galway, which inspires all children regardless of background to engage with creative arts, and Spraoi agust Spórt in Donegal, which provides affordable and inclusive experiences for children, families, young people and adults.

The remaining donations will be split among other charities, including the likes of the Jack and Jill Foundation, Barnardos, ISPCC, the Irish Wheelchair Association, and Children's Books Ireland.

Local projects and organisations in every county of Ireland will also receive grants to help with a diverse range of needs including homelessness in Galway, migrant supports in Cork, sexual abuse victims in Carlow, and the mental health of young people in Wicklow.

Speaking about the impact of the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal, The Late Late Show producers Katherine Drohan and Jane Murphy said, "We are constantly inspired by children and with the unwavering generosity of TV viewers, RTÉ will continue to work to bring the magic of the Toy Show to every child in Ireland in order to change their lives for good".

Director-General of RTÉ, Dee Forbes said, "The Late Late Toy Show is an evening where generations unite, and the country celebrates some incredible and inspirational children. Viewers once again responded to the call to give with extraordinary generosity, and those donations will make an enormous difference to the work of so many organisations.

"The fact that this money will impact the lives of over 1.1 million children is phenomenal and we are very grateful to everyone who gave, which is what makes all these grants possible."