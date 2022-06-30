Teenager in critical condition after serious road traffic collision

A teenager is in critical condition after a serious road traffic collision involving a car.
According to Gardai, the incident occurred in Celbridge in Co Kildare yesterday morning (Wednesday June 29) at approximately 11.55am on the Aghards Road.
The teenager - a male pedestrian - received serious injuries and is currently in Connelly Hospital in Blanchardstown.
Any witnesses are advised to contact Leixlip Gardai.
Road users travelling in the area with camera (including dash cam) footage are urged to make it available to Gardaí.
People with information can contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
