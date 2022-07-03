Gardai seek witnesses to serious assault of man in his 50s

Gardai are seeking witnesses to the serious assault of a man in his fifties.
According to An Garda Síochána, the man was assaulted by two males at a residence in The Avenue area of Abbeylands in Clane, Co Kildare yesterday (Saturday July 2).
The two men later fled the scene on foot and the injured party was taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.
The scene is currently preserved for technical examination and investigations into the incident are ongoing.
Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the Abbeylands area between 11am and 11.30am to make this footage available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
