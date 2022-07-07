Gardaí seek witnesses after shots fired at Midlands property
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the discharge of a firearm.
According to An Garda Síochána, a number of shots were fired at a property in Oakview, Clara in Co Offaly on Tuesday July 5.
No injuries were reported during the incident and no arrests have been at this time.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Investigations are ongoing.
Lord Mayor of the City of London Vincent Keaveny, the first Irish citizen to hold the position and Tim Kelly. PHOTO: Malcolm McNally Photography
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.